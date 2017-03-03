Antonio Conte To Assess Out-of-favour Chelsea Star’s Future At Season’s End

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte has refused to confirm that striker Michy Batshuayi has a long term future at Chelsea and has conceded that a decision will be taken at the end of the season.



Chelsea paid the big bucks to beat off competition from West Ham for the signature of the Belgian striker from Marseille last summer, as back-up to Diego Costa.











However, the 23-year-old striker has so far failed to convince Conte’s about his value to the team this season and has played just 93 minutes of Premier League football over 16 appearances, with none of them in the starting eleven.



There has been speculation that Batshuayi could look to find the exit door in the summer and while Conte refused to get into the details, he admits a decision will be taken at the end of the season.





The Chelsea manager indicated that the forward is yet to do anything of note in order to deserve a place in his starting eleven this season.

Asked about Batshuayi’s future at the club, Conte said in a press conference earlier today: “When you ask about my players the most important thing is the present, and at the end of the season we see the situation of every single player.



“Now he is working very well with us, he must continue to work.



“If he shows me he deserves to play I will put him in the starting eleven, if he doesn’t then we will continue in this way.”



Batshuayi has netted five goals for Chelsea this season and is desperate to get more opportunities to impress.

