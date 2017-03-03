Arsenal Scout Heading To Serie A Game To Check On Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal will have a scout checking on Roma defender Kostas Manolas on Saturday as the Gunners consider a potential swoop for the Greece international.



Manolas has been linked with several Premier League clubs over the last six months, a group which also includes Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.











Roma have been keen to keep the defender, but could have a battle on their hands in the summer when clubs are expected to look to tempt Manolas away from the Stadio Olimpico.



And Arsenal could be amongst the clubs looking to do so.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Arsene Wenger's side will have a scout at Roma's Serie A meeting with Napoli to check up on Manolas and report back to the club.

But Manolas is likely to be not the only player the Arsenal scout takes a close look at.



Indeed, Arsenal have also been linked with Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, another player who could be a target for the Gunners in the approaching summer transfer window.

