06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/03/2017 - 21:52 GMT

Chris Wood Is Fantastic – Leeds United Striker Hailed By Team-Mate After Win At Birmingham

 




Kyle Bartley has hailed Chris Wood after he inspired Leeds United to a 3-1 win away at Birmingham City this evening.

Striker Wood, who is in red hot form, opening the scoring for the visitors in the Championship clash in just the 14th minute, being played in by Luke Ayling and lobbing the goalkeeper.




Birmingham levelled matters through Craig Gardner just after the hour mark as he hit a low long range shot, but in the 67th minute Wood struck again to make it 2-1 and put Leeds back in charge; Kalvin Phillips pulled the ball back to Wood after being played in by Souleymane Doukara and Wood tapped in.

And when substitute Alfonso Pedraza scored with nine minutes left, all three points were heading to Elland Road.
 


Wood was the main reason behind Leeds' win and Bartley wasted no time in hailing the New Zealand international.

The Whites defender said on Sky Sports 1 after the final whistle: "Chris Wood been fantastic, his all round play has been fantastic and once again he's come up good."

Bartley was asked whether Leeds could have their eyes on the automatic promotion spots, which they are now seven points off the playoff spots.

But the defender insists the Whites are focused on Tuesday's trip to Fulham.

"We've got our eyes on Tuesday and that's a big game against Fulham.

"It's a 11 huge games left this season", he added.

And Bartley was backed up by boss Garry Monk, who is happy Wood is scoring, but insists that everyone in the team is equally important.

"He's as crucial as everyone else.

"Of course he scored a good two goals.

"We're happy for him to score the goals, but more importantly we're happy to take the three points."
 

 