Every Day He Is Shouting – Rangers Star Reveals Team-Mate’s Hard Work In Training

Rangers new boy Jak Alnwick has identified Rob Kiernan as the hardest trainer at the club, revealing he is forever shouting on the training pitch.



Kiernan, who joined Rangers from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2015, played a key role in helping the Gers return to the Scottish Premiership after a gap of four years.











The centre-back has also featured heavily in the present campaign, making 29 appearances in all competitions.



And Alnwick named Kiernan as the most hard working trainer at Rangers, with the goalkeeper insisting that the Irishman gives his all in training even when he is not in the team.





“I would have to say Rob Kiernan”, Alnwick told Rangers TV, when asked to name the hardest trainer at the club.

“Every day he is shouting, he is pulling people around, he is forward, he is back.



“He is a good pro and whether he is in the team or not in the team, he is the same trainer.



“He is a good lad and a great guy to have in the building.”



Kiernan, who has scored one goal this season, in addition to helping his side’s defence, was sent off after receiving a straight red card during Rangers’ 3-2 win over St. Johnstone on Wednesday.



However, the Light Blues are planning to appeal against the red card so that Kiernan could be available for the Old Firm derby against Celtic on 12th March.

