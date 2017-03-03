Former Rangers Recruitment Head Takes Nottingham Forest Role

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank McParland has been appointed as Nottingham Forest's director of football following his departure from Rangers.



The former Liverpool chief scout was recently claimed by Rangers to have resigned from his post as head of recruitment, along with manager Mark Warburton and assistant manager David Weir. However, all three denied having handed in their resignations.











Now McParland has quickly returned to the game and has taken up the director of football role at the City Ground.



The 57-year-old succeeds Pedro Pereira in the job at Nottingham Forest and will now look to help guide the Championship club towards success.





McParland was recently employed at Burnley, but was tempted to Rangers last summer by Warburton, alongside whom he had previously worked at Brentford.

The former Liverpool chief scout is renowned for his eye for talent, however Rangers' transfer dealings last summer have attracted much criticism.



The Gers notably signed Joey Barton, on a £20,000 a week contract, while they also paid £1.8m to snap up striker Joe Garner from Preston North End.

