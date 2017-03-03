Hadi Sacko On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Birmingham City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Birmingham City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Birmingham City in an away Championship fixture this evening.



Garry Monk's men head into the game sitting in fourth spot in the Championship standings and can take another step towards nailing down a playoff place by beating Gianfranco Zola's side.











Victory tonight would move Leeds to within one point of third placed Huddersfield Town.



Looking to get the job done, Monk has the steady Rob Green between the sticks, while centre-back Kyle Bartley plays against his former club, partnering Pontus Jansson in the centre of defence. Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi are the full-backs. In midfield, Monk picks Eunan O'Kane alongside skipper Liam Bridcutt, while the three behind striker Chris Wood are Souleymane Doukara, Pablo Hernandez and Stuart Dallas.



From the bench, the former Swansea City manager can call for wingers Hadi Sacko, Modou Barrow and Alfonso Pedraza, if needed, while Kemar Roofe will be keen to make an appearance.



Leeds United Team vs Birmingham City



Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, O'Kane, Bridcutt, Doukara, Hernandez, Dallas, Wood



Substitutes: Silvestri, Cooper, Phillips, Barrow, Pedraza, Sacko, Roofe

