He Was Yelling At Them – Former Leeds Star Identifies Whites Player Who Dragged Team Up At Birmingham

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has emphasised the importance of Whites defender Kyle Bartley after he noted his role in the side's 3-1 win away at Birmingham City this evening.



Leeds took the lead at St. Andrew's when Luke Ayling sent the ball forward for Chris Wood, who found space to then guide the ball over the Blues goalkeeper to make it 1-0 in the 14th minute.











Birmingham were on top afterwards and started to boss the game, especially in possession. They had to wait until the 63rd minute to level through when Craig Gardner hit a long range shot which beat Rob Green in the Leeds goal.



Parity did not last though as Wood again come up trumps in the 67th minute, Souleymane Doukara finding Kalvin Phillips, who then managed to scuff a cross to the New Zealander, who tapped the Whites 2-1 ahead.





Leeds then sealed the deal in the 81st minute as Alfonso Pedraza drilled a low shot across the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

The visitors had won, but were well below their best and Birmingham had the better of the play for the majority of the game, something which led Whelan to point out Bartley's role in dragging Leeds to all three points.



"Leeds didn't all get up to their best level, but they did get better when Bartley started yelling – he tells them to get back to basis, and stop with the fancy flicks", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"He does that so well.



"He keeps driving and wanting more, pushing them all up to their best level.



"He's the man who keeps the team ticking over, right until the end", Whelan added.



Bartley is on loan at Leeds for the season from Swansea.

