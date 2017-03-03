I’m Building Something – Antonio Conte Crushes Inter Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has rubbished speculation of him taking over from Stefano Pioli at Inter Milan during the summer.



The former Juventus boss joined Chelsea last summer and despite a few teething problems, he has managed to chart his team’s rise to the top of the Premier League table in his first season.











Reports in Italy have linked him with the Inter Milan job at the end of the season and there are suggestions that the Nerazzurri are looking to tempt him back to his homeland with a large transfer war chest and an exciting project.



However, Conte squashed rumours that he has been in talks with the Serie A giants and stressed that he will continue at Chelsea in order to build something important at Stamford Bridge.





On his future at Chelsea, the Italian said in a press conference earlier today: “My situation is very clear – I have a contract with Chelsea.

“We are trying to build something important for the club, for the present and the future.



“The situation is very clear.”



Conte admits that his family staying in Italy is an issue for the moment, but revealed that he is working on bringing them to London in order to live together.



“The only problem for me this season is the family is missing me for sure, my family stays in Italy.



“I am working for the future to try to bring them here and for us to stay together.



"The family is missing me, this is true.”

