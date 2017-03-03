XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/03/2017 - 13:43 GMT

I’m Building Something – Antonio Conte Crushes Inter Speculation

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has rubbished speculation of him taking over from Stefano Pioli at Inter Milan during the summer.

The former Juventus boss joined Chelsea last summer and despite a few teething problems, he has managed to chart his team’s rise to the top of the Premier League table in his first season.




Reports in Italy have linked him with the Inter Milan job at the end of the season and there are suggestions that the Nerazzurri are looking to tempt him back to his homeland with a large transfer war chest and an exciting project.

However, Conte squashed rumours that he has been in talks with the Serie A giants and stressed that he will continue at Chelsea in order to build something important at Stamford Bridge.
 


On his future at Chelsea, the Italian said in a press conference earlier today: “My situation is very clear – I have a contract with Chelsea.  

“We are trying to build something important for the club, for the present and the future.

“The situation is very clear.”

Conte admits that his family staying in Italy is an issue for the moment, but revealed that he is working on bringing them to London in order to live together.

“The only problem for me this season is the family is missing me for sure, my family stays in Italy.

“I am working for the future to try to bring them here and for us to stay together.

"The family is missing me, this is true.”
 