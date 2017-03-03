I’m Not A Clown – Jurgen Klopp On Changed Mood Due To Liverpool Performances

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says it is normal he is not in the same mood as he was at the start of the season, when he was full of optimism after the Reds won away at Arsenal.



Klopp's men host Arsenal at Anfield this Saturday, but head into the Premier League fixture on a poor run of form with just two wins in 2017. As such, Liverpool have slipped well out of the title race and, sitting fifth, are just scrapping to finish in the top four.











The Liverpool boss recently revealed he is not as optimistic as he was at the start of the season and he insists that is normal given the Reds' recent run, even though he always cuts a jovial figure.



Klopp told a press conference: " I'm not a clown, even if a few people think I am .





"I'm not always laughing like crazy. I'm a normal person, so it means we are all influenced by the experienced we made – so that's how it is", he continued.

"How should I be in exactly the same mood as I was at the beginning of the season?



"My job is that the players feel until the next game that there is a big chance we can win it.



"But that's not with laughing the whole week and ignoring the problems you have.



"The only thing I described was at the beginning of the season the season starts and the first impression of this season was spectacular."



And the Liverpool boss insists he is positive heading into the game against Arsenal this weekend, even if he cannot say he feels the same as he did when the season kicked off back in August.



"We cannot ignore the things that we did. But I am 100 per cent optimistic again when I think about the Arsenal game on Saturday.



"But I cannot say I am in exactly the same mood as I was at the beginning of the season", Klopp added.



Liverpool are now just one point ahead of sixth placed Manchester United, who boast a game in hand on their fierce rivals, and need to return to winning ways soon to avoid their campaign going into meltdown.

