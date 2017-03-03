Inter Know Champions League Spot Must Be Claimed To Rival Manchester United For Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan are interested in signing Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, but are aware that they must qualify for the Champions League to attract the Manchester United target, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.



The Frenchman, who has been in fine form for Atletico Madrid in the present campaign, has been heavily linked with leaving the Spanish outfit this summer.











Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have all been credited with showing interest in Griezmann; it has been claimed that the Red Devils managed by Jose Mourinho are currently in pole position to sign the forward.



But the 25-year-old is also in the radar of Inter Milan, who are expected to spend big during the upcoming summer transfer window to once again become a formidable force in Serie A.





However, the Nerazzurri know that they need to be in the Champions League next season to have any chance of roping in Griezmann.

Inter Milan, who were beaten 3-1 by Roma last weekend, presently find themselves sixth in the league table with 48 points from 26 games.



They are currently six points adrift of Napoli, who currently occupy the third and final Champions League qualification spot.

