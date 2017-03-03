XRegister
X
03/03/2017 - 15:32 GMT

It’s Fantastic But Now Isn’t Time To Reflect – Leeds United Assistant Boss Pep Clotet

 




Leeds United assistant manager Pep Clotet has stressed that the Whites have been too focused on their work to reflect on the kind of expectations his side have defied this season.

Very few gave Leeds any hope of being in the Championship’s top six this season and they were almost written off as serious promotion contenders after a torrid start to their campaign.




Currently fourth in the Championship standings and one of the favourites to be in the playoffs at the end of the season, Garry Monk’s men have defied expectations by some margin this term.

However, Clotet admits that Monk and his men have been so focused on their work on a daily basis that they are yet to get any time to sit down and reflect on what they have achieved this season.
 


The Leeds assistant boss insisted that they are aware that the current squad have been playing a special season, but they are not yet ready to celebrate as they still have to achieve their goals.  

Asked if they have reflected on their season thus far, the Spaniard told LUTV: “I think when you are a lot into your work on a daily basis you don’t really feel it because you are so focused on trying to be at our best for the next game.

“We understand that this group of players are doing something fantastic this season, but so far that hasn’t ended.

“But we don’t have too much time to think about that as it’s just keeping the same thinking of one game at a time and then we can celebrate a good season at the end.

“We are proud of where we are at the moment, but we know the icing on the cake is having a good season and to be able to manage it until the end.”

Leeds have been consistently finishing in the bottom half of the Championship over the last few seasons and were not in the reckoning amongst teams who were considered favourites for promotion at the start of the current campaign.
 