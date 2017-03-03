XRegister
X
03/03/2017 - 13:47 GMT

It’s Not About Me – Leeds United Assistant Boss Keen To Avoid Spotlight At Birmingham

 




Leeds United assistant manager Pep Clotet has played down his role on the touchline ahead of his side’s Championship clash against Birmingham City tonight.

The Spaniard will be the one who will be barking down the orders on the St. Andrew’s touchline tonight as Leeds manager Garry Monk will be sitting in the stands, serving his one-game touchline ban.




Clotet is not too worried about his role as he feels finally it will be the players who will have to put in a performance on the pitch against Birmingham and get the three points.

He also added that Monk still remains an integral part of their preparations and Clotet believes his role is to help the players to get the desired result at St. Andrew’s.
 


The Spaniard told LUTV on his role on the touchline tonight: “That might be the case, but actually it doesn’t really matter as what matters is the players who are going to be on the pitch and what they are going to do.  

“We know they are going to be very focused and Garry will be with us preparing the whole week obviously.

“And we are going to be there to help them and assist them as much as we can.”

Leeds lost the return fixture against Birmingham at Elland Road in August, when they were going through a torrid run of form.
 