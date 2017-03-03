XRegister
06 October 2016

03/03/2017 - 22:58 GMT

I’ve Always Been In Touch With Mario Gotze – Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he has spoken to former charge Mario Gotze, who has been diagnosed with a metabolic disorder.

Klopp coached Gotze at Borussia Dortmund until the attacking midfielder chose to head to Bayern Munich after the 2013 Champions League final.




He has since returned to Dortmund, but has missed the club's last six games. Tests carried out by the club have revealed the Germany international has a metabolic disorder.

Klopp was asked at a Liverpool press conference on Friday whether he has had contact with Gotze since he received his diagnosis.
 


And Klopp explained he has always stayed in touch with Gotze and has exchanged messages with the Dortmund man.

The Liverpool boss explained it is now for Gotze to overcome the issue, but was unwilling to reveal exactly what he has said to the player.

"Yes, we are in touch. We were always in touch", Klopp said.

"I'm in touch with a lot of my former players. With a situation like this then of course we exchange little messages.

"What can I say? Now he knows about the diagnosis, now you have to work on it and with it.

"That's what he is doing at the moment and there's nothing else to say.

"When we message, it's private and nothing for the public.

"Not all, but a lot of my former players I am still in contact with and we talk about things like this", Klopp added.

Klopp has often been linked with holding an interest in taking Gotze to Anfield during his time in charge of Liverpool.

However, when quitting Bayern Munich, Gotze returned to Dortmund last summer.
 