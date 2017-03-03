XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/03/2017 - 12:24 GMT

Leeds United First Team Stars Not Involved At Birmingham, Named In Under-23s Side

 




Leeds United first team stars Matt Grimes and Marcus Antonsson will not be involved at Birmingham City this evening after being named in the club's Under-23 side to take on Barnsley Under-23s.

Garry Monk takes the Leeds senior team to face Birmingham in an important Championship game tonight as the Whites look to increase their hold on a playoff spot ahead of the weekend's fixtures.




Both Grimes and Antonsson have struggled to push into first team matchday squads of late and the situation is not set to change as both are having a run out with the Under-23s this afternoon.

Grimes is on loan from Swansea City, but has not made an impact at Elland Road.
 


Leeds meanwhile signed Antonsson permanently last summer from Swedish side Kalmar and he arrived at the club as the leading scorer in the Allsvenskan.

But the Swede has found himself out of favour with further evidence coming in the shape of an Under-23 start today.

He has been linked with a summer move back to his homeland, with AIK mooted to be keen.

Also in action this afternoon is Billy Whitehouse, who made his Leeds debut in the FA Cup earlier this season, while summer signing Amadou Haidara, a player whose arrival was shrouded in mystery, is on the bench.
 