Leeds United First Team Stars Not Involved At Birmingham, Named In Under-23s Side

Leeds United first team stars Matt Grimes and Marcus Antonsson will not be involved at Birmingham City this evening after being named in the club's Under-23 side to take on Barnsley Under-23s.



Garry Monk takes the Leeds senior team to face Birmingham in an important Championship game tonight as the Whites look to increase their hold on a playoff spot ahead of the weekend's fixtures.











Both Grimes and Antonsson have struggled to push into first team matchday squads of late and the situation is not set to change as both are having a run out with the Under-23s this afternoon.



Grimes is on loan from Swansea City, but has not made an impact at Elland Road.



📰 Our Under-23s are in action today against @AcademyBFC at Oakwell! Here are the teams: pic.twitter.com/T3IW8zKEPs — LUFC Academy (@LUFCacademy) March 3, 2017



Leeds meanwhile signed Antonsson permanently last summer from Swedish side Kalmar and he arrived at the club as the leading scorer in the Allsvenskan.

But the Swede has found himself out of favour with further evidence coming in the shape of an Under-23 start today.



He has been linked with a summer move back to his homeland, with AIK mooted to be keen.



Also in action this afternoon is Billy Whitehouse, who made his Leeds debut in the FA Cup earlier this season, while summer signing Amadou Haidara, a player whose arrival was shrouded in mystery, is on the bench.

