Leeds United “Haven’t Talked” About Points Needed For Playoff Spot Reveals Coach

Leeds United assistant manager Pep Clotet has insisted that none of the promotion contenders can take their position for granted at this point of the season and revealed his side have not talked about how many points they need to finish in the playoffs.



A fighting win over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend pushed Leeds up to fourth in the Championship table and they managed to open up an eight-point gap on teams outside the top six.











Leeds are being backed to win a playoff spot at the end of the season and many have already got their calculators out, suggesting Garry Monk’s men need four to five wins to secure a place in the top six.



However, Leeds assistant boss Clotet stressed that his side are not looking too far ahead in terms of getting a certain number of wins under their belt as he feels none of the top six sides at the moment can take their position for granted in a volatile league such as the Championship.





The Spaniard believes it is important that Leeds stick to their method of taking one game at a time until the end of the season.

Asked whether there are discussions within Leeds about the amount of points or wins they need, Clotet told LUTV: “No, we haven’t talked about that because if you look at it no one in the playoff or the automatic promotion position can take anything for granted.



“Everyone could be there or they could not be there; this means our only focus is one game at a time as this is the only thing you can control and be focused at.



“Put your attention in one game at a time and take all the attitude and effort on this particular game and afterwards go for the next one.



“At the end you will be there where you have to be.”



Leeds will be looking to add three more points to their tally when they take on Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s tonight.

