Liverpool Goalkeeper Lauds Arsene Wenger For Changing English Football

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeper Alex Manninger has insisted that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger did set the trend for modern management in his early days in north London.



The veteran goalkeeper played for Arsenal over a decade-and-a-half back and signed for Liverpool last summer on a short-term deal to work with the first team goalkeepers and provide an extra option when needed.











Ahead of Liverpool’s big Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday, Manninger has recalled his days with Wenger and his team and admits that Frenchman was a trend-setter when it comes to modern football management.



The Austrian admits that all the managers have adapted the modern methods in their style of coaching, but feels the Arsenal boss was the trailblazer of his times in England.





The Frenchman changed the way teams prepared for games and Manninger believes Wenger could be credited with ushering in modern management into English football in the late 1990s.

“It was 20 years back now, but he started to be a modern manager”, the goalkeeper told Liverpool’s official website.



“Now you’ve got more – you’ve got Klopp, [Pep] Guardiola, [Jose] Mourinho, the English lads, the German guys, the Spanish guys and Argentinian guys and you have the modern way of football in the whole of Europe now.



"But Wenger was the first one who changed the food, changed the way of playing… and he even tried to change the back four at Arsenal, which he eventually did over a period, but not straight away.



“He made the first steps towards modern football and I am proud to have been a part of this period, with technical players, responsible players, positioning, counter-attack.



You didn’t have 4-4-2 with no one changing anything. We were a team who worked, whoever was on the pitch, and everyone knew what each other was doing, so it made things easier.



“Wenger started to change it around with the facilities and Arsenal’s training ground was one of the first really owned and thought-through ones, with all the pitches heated and a kitchen installed there.



"It was fantastic.



"They were the early days in modern football.”



If Manninger ever plays for Liverpool this season he would set a record for the longest gap between appearances in the division, with his last coming 16 years ago.

