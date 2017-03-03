Next Season I’ll Take Man Utd To Another Level With Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is confident that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will continue at Old Trafford next season and remain an integral part of the squad.



Mourinho snapped up the superstar striker on a free transfer last summer from Paris Saint-Germain and even at 35, the Swede has been a talismanic figure at Manchester United this season.











Scoring 26 goals in all competitions, Ibrahimovic has been Mourinho’s main man up front and scored a brace, including the winner, in the EFL Cup final against Southampton last weekend.



Ibrahimovic signed on a one-year deal, with an option for another season and while the deal looked straightforward, there have been suggestions recently that the Swede could leave in the summer.





However, Mourinho is confident that Ibrahimovic, who he feels is already a huge success at Old Trafford, will stay at Manchester United and remain a key figure in the squad next season.

On the striker’s future, the Manchester United manager said in a press conference earlier today: “I think he is staying with us.



“The initial agreement was for him to come here for one year and an option for another year, so I think he will stay.



“It doesn’t matter what happens at the end of the season as the amount of goals he has scored, the trophy he has won and the impact he made in the cathedral [Wembley] twice, he is already a success.



“In the next transfer window we will take this team to another level and Zlatan will be an important figure next season.”



Ibrahimovic has scored the most number goals this season for a Premier League based player in all competitions.

