Not If But When Liverpool Start Winning Trophies Again Insists Reds Star

Liverpool goalkeeper Alex Manninger believes the Reds are on to something special and it is only a matter of time before they again start collecting trophies.



The Reds have only won a League Cup in the last decade and their last league title came in 1990, with many feeling Liverpool could continue to struggle to compete with the big boys of the Premier League.











Liverpool came very close to ending their barren run with trophies twice last season, but both the times they lost in the EFL Cup final and the Europa League final.



Manninger believes all clubs go through such lean periods in their history, but he is convinced that the Reds are on the pathway to success, insisting that it is only a matter of time before Liverpool will again regularly add trophies to their cabinet.





The Austrian told the club’s official website: “Liverpool will always be a historical club but there have been difficulties too.

“Every club has them.



"I was at Juventus when we twice finished in seventh place and everyone was thinking, ‘What is this? This isn’t very Juventus-like.’ But this is the way it happens in football.



“But the club is prepared for the next step and I truly believe the question now is only when that will be because I think with these characters in charge of the club and the experience of well-organised people, it’s a question of when not if this club will lift silverware again.”



With the league title looking out of their reach, Jurgen Klopp’s men are unlikely to add any silverware to their kitty this season since they are out of all the cup competitions.

