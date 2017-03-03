Other Teams Won’t Stand Still So We Can’t Afford To, Leeds United Coach Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United assistant manager Pep Clotet has insisted that his side cannot afford to stop working hard as the other teams are continuously improving this season.



Garry Monk and his side have defied expectations by turning into one of the favourites to finish in the playoff spots and are currently fourth in the Championship table.











The Leeds manager and his coaching staff have earned great credit for helping the Yorkshire giants to become promotion contenders, but Clotet admits that it is not the time for his side to stop working any harder.



The Spaniard stressed that they have to continue to build on the good work and keep weeding out errors until the end of the season as other teams are only going to improve as they enter the business end of the campaign.





The Leeds assistant boss told LUTV: “We are trying to put a lot of focus of trying to keep being solid, keep competing the way we are doing as everyone is giving their maximum every game.

“This is something that we have keep on building and try to become more organised and try to create more problems for the teams when you have the ball.



“Obviously as the games go by the other teams will improve as well, they have more things to play for so it is continuous work to remain on top of it.”



Leeds will hope to bag three more points on their travels tonight when they take on Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s.

