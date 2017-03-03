Our Mentality Is Key – Leeds United Boss Garry Monk On Resilient Nature

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk believes his side’s mentality has made them tough to break down and able to compete at a certain level in most of the games this season.



Currently fourth in the league table, the Yorkshire giants have been the surprise package of the season as many didn’t give them any hope of being promotion contenders at the start of the campaign.











Monk weathered the storm of a poor start to the season to get them to where they are at the moment and many have attributed Leeds’ solidity for their resurgence this term.



The Leeds boss believes the strong mentality of his side is the key reason behind their resilient nature this season and has allowed them to compete with most teams in the league.





He believes it is important that they keep their focus and bring that same mentality every time they are on the pitch for the rest of the season to achieve their goals.

Asked about the tough nature of his Leeds side, Monk told LUTV: “I just think we have a very good mentality, that’s the key.



“The standards that we set every day allow the team to be in the position to compete really well in games.



“Getting the balance between the attack and the defence is very important and I think we have shown that many times, so the group are working really well here.



“The main thing is picking up the three points, keeping the mentality and the focus that we have on our football and try and put that on the pitch every time.”



Last weekend’s win over Sheffield Wednesday epitomised Leeds this season where they fought hard to get over the line despite not being at their best.

