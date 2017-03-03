XRegister
06 October 2016

03/03/2017 - 22:36 GMT

PHOTO: Alfonso Pedraza Comments On First Leeds United Goal

 




Leeds United winter transfer window signing Alfonso Pedraza has expressed his delight after netting his first goal for the club.

The Whites snapped the Spanish winger up from La Liga side Villarreal in the winter window, Pedraza arriving on loan with a mandatory purchase option which will kick in if Leeds win promotion.




He has had a slow start to life at Elland Road as he looks to adapt to English football, but came off the bench this evening to score his side's third in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City.

Pedraza was slipped in by countryman Pablo Hernandez and drilled a low shot across the Birmingham goalkeeper and into the corner of the net with a clinical finish.
 


He is delighted and posted a photograph of himself celebrating the goal on Twitter.

And Pedraza wrote: "Very happy for scoring my first goal for Leeds United but specially for such an important win!"

Pedraza will hope his substitute appearance will convince head coach Garry Monk to hand him a start when Leeds are next in action.

And that comes on Tuesday evening with Leeds visiting Craven Cottage to face Fulham.
 