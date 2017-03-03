Tottenham Hotspur Linked With At Possible Replacement For Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing Roma boss Luciano Spalletti if Mauricio Pochettino joins Barcelona in the summer, it has been claimed.



Pochettino is feeling settled at Tottenham and has gradually managed to turn the north London side into one of the regular top four contenders over the last few years.











His showing at White Hart Lane has not gone unnoticed and the former Espanyol player and manager is claimed to be on Barcelona’s shortlist of candidates to replace Luis Enrique, who will leave the club at the end of the season.



Tottenham are quietly confident that they will be able to keep the Argentine off Barcelona’s clutches if they come calling at the end of the season, but they are preparing their contingency plans.





And according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma boss Spalletti is the man they would want to pursue in the summer should Pochettino accept an offer from Barcelona.

The 57-year-old Italian is an experienced coach and has helped Roma to remain one of Juventus’ only serious competitors in Serie A this season.



Spalletti himself is said to be interested in working in England and it has been claimed that Tottenham with all their facilities would be a tempting option for the Roma boss.

