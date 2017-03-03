We’ve Guaranteed Nothing Yet – Leeds United Boss Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United manager Garry Monk believes the nature of the Championship won’t allow any side to think too far ahead and it is important that his men just concentrate on the next game.



With Leeds entering the final quarter of the season in fourth in the league table, the calculators are out for many who have been predicting the amount of points they need to secure a playoff spot.











Observers feel four to five wins could do the trick for Leeds this season, but Monk believes he and his side can ill afford to take part in such predictions as the Championship remains a volatile league.



And he doesn’t feel any side are guaranteed to get anything at this point of the season, so he has insisted that it is important that the Leeds players continue to maintain their focus on getting the next three points in their box at the moment.





Asked if his methods are going to change amidst all the predictions, the Leeds boss told LUTV: “No, not at all because the Championship doesn’t allow you to relax for a moment.

“Nothing has been guaranteed for any team in the league, we have to keep focused and fight for the three points ahead of us.



“Our focus all this week has been on the game against Birmingham and the three points that we want to fight for.”



Monk will hope to walk away with three more points in his side’s kitty after Leeds take on Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s tonight.

