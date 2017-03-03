XRegister
06 October 2016

03/03/2017 - 15:11 GMT

When I Arrive At Training, No One Runs Away – Jose Mourinho Says He’s Not Monster

 




Jose Mourinho feels he has managed to change perceptions around his personality at Manchester United this season.

Following Louis van Gaal’s sacking at the end of last season, Manchester United wasted little time in roping in Mourinho in order to revive the fortunes of the club last summer.




While there have been teething problems this season, Mourinho has managed to bag the EFL Cup already and the club are closing in on a top four finish in the Premier League.

With the club also involved in the FA Cup and the Europa League, many feel Manchester United are on the right path under the Portuguese and Mourinho believes views around him have changed at Old Trafford.
 


There were concerns that his combustible persona could harm the club further, but the Manchester United manager believes that he has managed to convince most that he is not the monster that he is made out to be.  

And he added that he shares a wonderful relationship with the players and the Manchester United hierarchy.

Mourinho said in a press conference earlier today: “Man United have learned that I am the monster that you think I am.

“I am not the bad and the arrogant guy that everyone thinks I am; when I arrive in the training ground no one runs away and I have a good relationship with the players.

“My relationship with the board is more than professional and it’s not a relationship between the manager and the board.”

Manchester United will certainly finish the weekend above sixth if they manage to win their early kick off against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday.
 