Alexis Sanchez On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Fixture: Liverpool vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at Anfield in a Premier League game today.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has been battling critics of late and knows a win at Liverpool could help to make the case for him to remain at the Emirates Stadium next season.











Arsenal head into the game sitting just one point and one place better off than Liverpool in the Premier League, with the Gunners in fourth and the Reds in fifth.



Looking to pick up all three points at Anfield, Wenger picks Petr Cech between the sticks, while the central defensive pairing is Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny. Wenger goes with Francis Coquelin and Granit Xhaka to protect the back four, while Danny Welbeck is handed a start further up the pitch. Olivier Giroud spearheads the attack.



From the bench, the Arsenal boss has Alexis Sanchez if needed, while Lucas Perez will be hoping for a chance to feature. Mesut Ozil is not in the matchday squad.



Arsenal Team vs Liverpool



Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Coquelin, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud



Substitutes: Ospina, Gibbs, Gabriel, Ramsey, Walcott, Sanchez, Perez

