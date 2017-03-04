Didn’t Play Well, Put Three Past Birmingham – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United captain Liam Bridcutt believes Friday night’s win over Birmingham City spoke volumes about the team and the work of Garry Monk this season.



The Yorkshire giants were not at their best as Birmingham controlled possession and kept Rob Green busy in the Leeds goal, but Monk’s men found a way to win at St. Andrew’s.











A brace from Chris Wood and a first goal for Alfonso Pedraza as a Leeds player meant the Whites left Birmingham with three points in their bag after a 3-1 win over the home side.



Monk did say that his side were poor in the first hour of the game and Bridcutt admits that the players didn’t help themselves during the game with errors.





However, he feels that despite the performance, the win showed a lot about the character of the Leeds team and the work carried out by Monk this season,

The midfielder told BBC Radio Leeds: “We weren’t bad, but we made things difficult for ourselves.



“We were not our best, but we still scored three goals and that says a lot for the team.



“And that says a lot for what the manager has done since he has come in and the attitude of the boys to go and progress.”



Leeds opened up an eleven-point gap on teams outside the top six with the win and will next face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

