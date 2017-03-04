Don’t Understand How Arsene Wenger Can Say Things He’s Saying – Arsenal Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Ian Wright claims that it was embarrassing to see Arsene Wenger term the Gunners' win over Sutton United in the FA Cup as bouncing back from recent disappointments in Europe and the Premier League.



The Gunners suffered demoralising defeats to Chelsea and Bayern Munich last month, which derailed their season in England and in Europe, and Wenger recently said that the win over Sutton showed that his side can bounce back from disappointments.











Wright has insisted that the Arsenal players regularly fail to turn up on big occasions and indicated that Wenger could be blamed for it as he regularly defends his team when there is no defence.



The Arsenal legend conceded that watching the Frenchman talk talking up the Sutton win was embarrassing as the Gunners are supposed to beat a non-League side.





He also indicated that he has seen little from the Arsenal team to suggest that they will be able to beat Liverpool at Anfield this evening.

Wright said on the Premier League’s Football Today program: “You look at the dressing room and those players fall away when they are needed the most because you have got a manager saying that they bounced back well in a tricky game against Sutton.



“We are talking about a non-league side playing against Arsenal and it’s embarrassing to hear that.



“The players have got so much to answer for and he is saying all the things that he says, ‘bouncing back, ‘showing great mental attitude’.



“I don’t know what I have seen from Arsenal in the last six to seven games that make me think that they can go to Anfield and sustain a kind of performance that can see off a Liverpool team who are looking to bounce back at home.



“We need to have players who can stand up and be counted in this game because Arsenal need to win this game.



“I can’t understand how he is continuously saying things that he is saying.”



Other than beating Chelsea earlier in the season, Arsenal have an unflattering record against the top six compared to Liverpool, who have an excellent record of beating the top teams.



There is also a question mark over Wenger's future at Arsenal as his current contract expires in the summer.

