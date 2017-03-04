Everton and Manchester United Are Coming – Liverpool Legend Tells Reds To Win Games Quickly

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan believes the Reds need to go on a long winning run to have any chance of finishing in the top four, as he warned Manchester United and Everton are rapidly hunting down Jurgen Klopp's men.



The Merseyside giants, who started the season strongly, have failed to find any kind of consistency since the turn of the year, and face Arsenal at Anfield today.











Liverpool have managed to win just twice in 12 games in all competitions in 2017 and their poor form has seen them eliminated from the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, in addition dropping out of the top four.



Klopp’s team are presently fifth in the table with 49 points from 26 games, a point behind their upcoming opponents and fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played a game fewer.





Manchester United, who also have a game in hand, are just a point and a place behind Liverpool, while Everton are five points behind their Merseyside rivals.

By the time Liverpool take on Arsenal later in the day, the Anfield outfit could drop to sixth place if Manchester United win their early kick-off against Bournemouth.



And Whelan thinks Liverpool need to start winning games on a regular basis to finish in the top four, with the 55-year-old insisting that draws will not be enough for Champions League qualification next season.



“When you look behind us – Manchester United and Everton are coming right behind us”, he said while previewing the game on LFC TV.



“[They are] just one point and five points [behind]. It’s getting very congested around the top four.



“We have to start winning games, we have to go on a long run of wins now.



“Draws are probably not going to be enough and we need to win games.”



Liverpool will head into the game against Arsenal on the back of a 3-1 loss to Leicester City on Monday.

