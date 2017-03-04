Everyone Wants To Beat Leeds United, Now More Than Ever Says Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United captain Liam Bridcutt has insisted that teams are showing more respect to the Whites, but are also more determined to beat them his season.



After a poor start to the season, Leeds have defied all expectations by rapidly climbing up the league table and are currently fourth in the standings, making them one of the favourites for the promotion playoffs.











Friday night’s win over Birmingham further solidified their credentials as one of the form teams of the Championship and Bridcutt admits that teams have been showing more respect to Leeds this season.



He also added that given their history, Leeds always have a mark on their head when playing in the Championship, but given their standing this term, teams are much more resolute and determined about trying to beat Garry Monk’s side.





The Leeds captain told BBC Radio Leeds: “Obviously it wasn’t the greatest performance, but that’s all credit to Birmingham really.

“But a lot of teams have shown us some good respect and have come in and make it difficult for us.



“It was always going to be difficult as everyone wants to beat Leeds United, knowing the history of the club, and it makes it harder that we are towards the top of the table.



“It makes other teams a bit more determined to try and come and beat us.”



Leeds did put in a similar battling performance in their win over Sheffield Wednesday as well at Elland Road last weekend.

