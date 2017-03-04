Garry Monk Confirms Leeds United Duo Available For Selection At Fulham

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has revealed that Ronaldo Vieira and Charlie Taylor will be available for selection for Tuesday night’s clash against Fulham.



Despite not being at their best, the Yorkshire giants bagged three more points at St. Andrew’s after recording a 3-1 win over Birmingham City on Friday night and consolidated their position in the Championship’s top six.











Taylor, who recently returned to training after a lengthy injury layoff, and Vieira, were not part of the squad, but Monk indicated the duo could travel to Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.



The Leeds boss also added that Vieira could have played against Birmingham too, but he decided against including the youngster, indicating that the midfielder will play against Fulham next week.





Asked if Taylor and Vieira will be available for selection against Fulham, Monk told BBC Radio Leeds: “Yes, they are all available.

“Ronnie was available, but I have to manage the group and sometimes with young lads you have to pull them back to put them back in.



“Ronnie was one of them; he could have played and travelled.”



Leeds and Fulham played out a 1-1 draw at Elland Road when the two sides met earlier in the season in August.

