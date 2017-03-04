Going Into Leeds United Every Day Is A Joy – Whites Star Hails Atmosphere

Follow @insidefutbol





Liam Bridcutt has revealed his delight at leading the current group of Leeds United players and feels their togetherness as a team is always visible when they are on the pitch.



Garry Monk snapped up the midfielder from Sunderland last summer on a permanent contract and after Sol Bamba’s departure, the Leeds boss anointed Bridcutt as his side’s captain.











And the midfielder admits that it has been brilliant to lead the side and has stressed it has been delightful to work day-in-day-out with the players and the manager at Elland Road this season.



Bridcutt admits that the attitude of the Leeds players is second to none and the unity of the group has been evident with the way they have been performing consistently this season.





Asked about his feelings about captaining the current side, the midfielder told BBC Radio Leeds: “It’s been brilliant.

“Every day I look forward to coming in and working with the lads and the manager.



"We have got a great set of lads, one of the best I have come across in terms of attitude and willingness to go and win games.



“There is great togetherness and that shows on the pitch in every game we play.”



With eleven games left in the season, Leeds are currently fourth in the league table and are in with a golden chance to be in the Premier League next term.

