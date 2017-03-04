Graeme Murty Gives Rangers Players Credit For Set Piece Accuracy

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has credited the players for their efficiency from corners in their 6-0 win over Hamilton at Ibrox on Saturday.



The Glasgow giants were not in the best of form going into the game but a 6-0 win, which saw them scoring five goals in the second half, helped them to progress to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.











Rangers were particularly adept from set-pieces as they scored three goals from corner kicks, which is a result of their hard work on the training pitch to get things right, Murty feels.



And Murty says the players deserve the credit for getting their corner routines right and he is delighted to see his team put their practice on the pitch against Hamilton.





The Rangers interim boss told Rangers TV when asked about the goals from set-pieces: “I’d love to take the credit for that, but the players choose what they do.

“The delivery was great, and the way they attacked the ball too showed how much they wanted to make sure the result wasn’t in any doubt.



“Fair play to them for going and doing that.”



Rangers came close to winning the Scottish Cup last season only to fall short in the final against eventual winners Hibernian.

