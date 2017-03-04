He Stamped On Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Manchester United Star Slams Tyrone Mings

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney feels Tyrone Mings’ stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, during his side's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, has no place in football.



The duo were involved in heated battle as Bournemouth managed to snatch a point at Old Trafford with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United despite being a man down in the second half.











Mings and Ibrahimovic were part of a sequence of play where both could have been sent off; the Bournemouth defender appeared to have stamped on the side of the Manchester United striker’s head and Swede also elbowed him from a corner moments later.



Rooney saw Mings stamping on his Manchester United team-mate’s head as he was close to the action and strongly condemned the incident, insisting that such an action should not be part of a football match.





The Manchester United captain told Sky Sports: "I don't think the referee has seen Tyrone Mings try and stamp on Zlatan's head.

“I was right there. That's wrong in football.



“Everyone likes tackles in the game but to try and stamp on a player's head – there's no room for it.”



It remains to be seen whether either Mings or Ibrahimovic get reprimanded by the FA as part of retrospective action in the coming days.

