He’s Been Outstanding, Outstanding – Liverpool Loanee Hailed By Garth Crooks

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Garth Crooks has lavished praise on Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho for his performances in the last couple of games.



Palace signed the French international from Liverpool on loan during the January transfer window and Sakho has made a difference in his first two starts for the club this season.











The Eagles registered an important win in the Frenchman’s first game against Middlesbrough last month and Sakho was again pivotal as they earned three more points against West Brom in their bid to avoid relegation on Saturday.



Sakho couldn’t get a look in at Liverpool after falling out with Jurgen Klopp last summer and the defender is quietly proving the German wrong with his solid showings for Sam Allardyce’s team.





And Crooks admits that the defender has turned in a couple of excellent performances for Crystal Palace.

The former Spurs man said on the BBC’s Final Score programme: “Sakho has been outstanding in the last two games, outstanding!”



Crooks also feels that Allardyce is finally making a difference at Palace this season and it is evident that the team are drawing their confidence from the manager on the touchline.



“He's done it before. He's not a panicker.



“Players watch the manager and then react.



"I think with Allardyce on the sideline the players have the belief.”

