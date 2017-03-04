His Form Away From Home Is Concerning – Former Leeds United Star On Whites Schemer

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan feels Pablo Hernandez’s form away from home is a concern, following the midfielder's performance in the Whites’ 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday.



Hernandez, who joined Leeds from Qatari outfit Al-Arabi on a loan deal last summer before the Yorkshire giants signed him permanently until the end of the season, put in a lacklustre display at St. Andrew’s, despite providing the assist for his side’s third goal.











It was not the first time Hernandez has struggled to make an impact away from Elland Road and he was replaced by Kemar Roofe in the 82nd minute.



And Whelan, who believes Hernandez’s away form is a cause for concern for Leeds, wants to see the 31-year-old challenge for the ball more often.





“I think it's more Hernandez's away form that is the concern”, he said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Tonight, it just didn't seem to click for him.



“I don't know if it's a confidence thing, but he was still brave and asking for the ball, even though he wasn't having the best game – that's all you can ask for.



“I know his creative side brings so much to the party, but I would like to see him challenging for the ball more – you need that from everyone when games are getting physical.”



Hernandez, who counts Valencia and Swansea City amongst his former employers, has thus far made 28 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, scoring four times and setting up eight goals.

