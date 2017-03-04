Inter Bid To Tie Down Tottenham Hotspur Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan are plotting to agree a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur linked forward Andrea Pinamonti and are set to meet the youngster’s agent soon to move forward the discussions.



The 17-year-old striker is one of the most highly rated talents to come out of the Inter academy in recent years and made his debut for the club in the Europa League last year.











While he has made just one Serie A appearance thus far, the forward has attracted the prying eyes of a few big hitters and Tottenham have been linked with having an interest in the young striker.



Inter are aware of the sharks circling around the youngster and are desperate to get him to sign a new deal in order to secure the Italian’s long term future at the San Siro.





According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the player’s agent is scheduled to meet the Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio in the next few days to discuss terms of a new deal.

The Serie A giants are hopeful that they will be able to strike a deal with the player’s representatives and the youngster will commit his future to the club soon.



He has been a regular for Italy in youth football and has earned five caps for their Under-19 national team.

