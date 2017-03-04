Leeds United New Boy Has Put Doubt In Garry Monk’s Mind Feels Whites Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United captain Liam Bridcutt feels Alfonso Pedraza deserves credit for planting a seed of doubt in Garry Monk’s thinking, but admits that it is difficult to change a winning combination.



The Yorkshire giants snapped up the Spaniard on loan from Villarreal in January, but the winger is yet to carve out a certain place in the Leeds squad thus far.











Pedraza came on in the second half against Birmingham on Friday night and his goal sealed the three points for Leeds as they registered a 3-1 win over Gianfranco Zola’s side.



Bridcutt feels Pedraza and the other new boys will get their opportunities to shine at some point this season, but admits that it is difficult for the manager to tinker with a winning side.





However, he believes the winger deserves the credit for at least making Monk think about his side ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Fulham, with his performance at Birmingham.

Asked if the new signings will finally get an opportunity at some point in the season, the Leeds captain told BBC Radio Leeds: “Yes probably, but it’s down to the management.



“But it’s tough when you are winning games to change the team and we have all seen that and I think it was a case of slowly wheeling them into the team.



“All credit to Alfonso tonight; he came on and scored a great goal and that has put a doubt or thought in the manager’s mind now.



“Everyone is fighting for shirts, we all want to be out there playing but at the end of the day you have got to be fighting for the shirt and the boys do it day-in-day-out.”

