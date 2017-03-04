Let’s Fight For Top Four, Arsene Wenger Urges Arsenal After Loss At Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has told his side to focus on fighting to finish in the top four after they went down to a 3-1 defeat away at Liverpool this evening, something which has pushed the Gunners outside the Champions League spots in the Premier League.



Wenger made the surprising decision to start with Alexis Sanchez on the bench at Anfield and Liverpool pulled in front in the ninth minute as Roberto Firmino found the space to finish from close range at the far post.











Liverpool were on top and made sure they would go in ahead 2-0 up at the break when Sadio Mane hit a powerful shot just before half time.



Wenger brought Sanchez on for the second half and he set up Danny Welbeck to put Arsenal back in the game in the 57th minute.





However, Arsenal could not find an equaliser and after leaving themselves stretched in the hunt for one saw Liverpool break and grab a third through Georginio Wijnaldum in injury time.

Liverpool have now jumped up from fifth to third in the Premier League, while Arsenal have dropped one place from fourth to fifth.



Wenger, whose men are two points behind fourth placed Manchester City, insists his side remain very much in the race for the top four and should focus on nailing down a Champions League spot.



"It is a possibility to be in it as well so let's focus on that", he said on BT Sport when asked about finishing in the top four.



And Wenger explained he felt Arsenal not playing as well as they can do in the first half was the main reason for his side's loss on Merseyside.



"We had problems getting into the rhythm of the first half.



"We conceded cheap goals – direct balls from the goalkeeper and you do not expect that in a game like this, but we came back in the second half, responded well, but didn't perform at our level in the first half", Wenger added.

