Luke Shaw And Wayne Rooney Start – Manchester United Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Fixture: Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has named his squad for his side's Premier League clash against Bournemouth at Old Trafford later this afternoon.



Luke Shaw has returned to the team for his first Premier League game since October and club captain Wayne Rooney is also getting a rare start in Mourinho's team. Ander Herrera has dropped down to the bench and the Michael Carrick will partner Paul Pogba in midfielder.











Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo will be the centre-back pairing for Manchester United today and Mourinho has the option of using Marouane Fellaini and Marcus Rashford from the bench.



A Manchester United win would mean that they will finish above sixth in the Premier League table regardless of other results this weekend.



Manchester United Team vs Bournemouth



De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Shaw, Carrick, Pogba, Mata, Rooney, Martial, Ibrahimovic



Substitutes: Romero, Blind, Smalling, Fellaini, Herrera, Lingard, Rashford

