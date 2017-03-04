XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/03/2017 - 21:05 GMT

N’Golo Kante Wanted Marseille Move Claims Former Team-Mate

 




N’Golo Kante’s former Caen team-mate Alexandre Raineau has revealed that the Chelsea star wanted to join Marseille instead of Leicester City in 2015.

The holding midfielder, who was snapped up by Leicester from Caen in the summer of 2015, played a key role in helping the Foxes to the Premier League crown last season.




Kante then joined Chelsea last summer and is once again proving to be a vital member of the team as the Blues presently find themselves 10 points clear at the top of the league table.

However, Raineau explained that the 25-year-old did not want to go to England and play for Leicester as he wanted to stay in France with Marseille, who were also interested in signing him.
 


But Caen rejected Marseille as Leicester’s financial offer was much better than Les Phoceens’.

"He wanted to go to Marseille, but the club did not make the same financial proposal as Leicester, so Caen said no”, Raineau said on French broadcaster SFR Sport 1’s show Le Vestiaire.

“He wanted to stay in France.”

Kante, who has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, also has 13 caps for France to his name.
 