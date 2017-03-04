This Is Why I Fear For Us – Liverpool Legend On What Reds Are Missing

Follow @insidefutbol





Ronnie Whelan has explained that he fears for Liverpool as they no longer have a striker who can score 25 to 30 goals regularly every season.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who sold Christian Benteke to Crystal Palace last summer, very rarely prefers playing with an out and out striker.











While Danny Ings is currently out injured, Divock Origi and Daniel Stuirridge have been sparingly used by the German tactician in the present campaign.



Although Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana have chipped in with goals, Liverpool do not have a natural goalscorer such as Diego Costa, Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.





And Whelan thinks Liverpool, who once had the likes of Ian Rush, Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler in their ranks, presently lack a striker on whom the club can depend for goals week in and week out.

“I just fear for us that we don’t have the 25-30 goals per season centre forward anymore”, Whelan, previewing Liverpool's meeting with Arsenal, said on LFC TV.



“Going back to the old Rushes, the Fowlers and the Owens, who always scored goals.



“We have got a few who are coming in with seven or eight [goals], Mane is probably on 10 or so.



“But you look at Tottenham, Kane has got 17, Costa is up around there, Lukaku is up around there.



“We haven’t got a fellow we can week in and week out go and say ‘he’ll score for us.’”



Liverpool are the joint top scorers in the Premier League this season with 55 strikes to their name.

