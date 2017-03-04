XRegister
06 October 2016

04/03/2017 - 13:58 GMT

Tottenham Still Believe In Catching Chelsea – Mauricio Pochettino

 




Mauricio Pochettino has called on Tottenham Hotspur to take full advantage in case Chelsea slip up, ahead of his side’s Premier League meeting with Everton on Sunday.

Spurs presently find themselves in second spot in the Premier League table with 53 points from 26 games, 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea, who are next up against West Ham United on Monday.




Despite Chelsea being in a commanding position, Pochettino thinks Spurs, as well as the other teams in and around the top four, still believe that they can catch up with Antonio Conte’s men, with plenty of games still left to be played this season.

However, the former Southampton boss explained that Tottenham should be ready to fully utilise any opportunity which falls in their way to reduce the gap with Chelsea, in the event the Blues stumble.
 


“Mathematically it’s still all possible. Chelsea are in a very good position”, Pochettino said in a press conference on Friday when asked about his side’s title chances.

“The gap is 10 points and that’s a massive gap, but there are still a lot of games to play and in our heads, we still believe, like I think other clubs believe they can also catch up.

“In football, everything can happen and we need to be there if they fail.

“It’s important for us to be focused, working hard, trying to win games and getting points.”

Tottenham, who beat Stoke City 4-0 last weekend, have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season.
 