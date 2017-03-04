Vincent Janssen Knows What He Must Do Insists Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Vincent Janssen is aware that he has to work hard in training to be able to feature for the team.



The striker, who joined Spurs from AZ Alkmaar last summer, is yet to make an impact for the north London club.











Janssen has thus far made 28 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham, scoring just four times and setting up three goals.



Pochettino decided against bringing the Netherlands international on in the latter stages of his side’s commanding 4-0 win over Stoke City last weekend.





And the Argentine manager, who explained that Janssen has to impress him in training to play for Spurs, however, admitted that the 22-year-old has reacted well to the situation.

“Yes, but you need to analyse the game”, Pochettino said in a press conference on Friday, when asked if he has confidence in Janssen as he did not bring on the forward against Stoke.



“We had a few problems, Toby [Alderweireld], Jan [Vertonghen], okay, it’s 4-0 but it was up to me to choose between [Heung-Min] Son and Vincent and we decided to replace Harry with Sonny.



“I try to be honest and fair and I’m happy with how he’s reacted in the last few weeks.



“I’m happy with his reaction and he realises he needs to fight on the training ground and in training sessions and give me the confidence and trust to give the possibility to play.



“He’s taken a good way now to fight for his place here.”



Janssen, who scored 32 goals in 49 games for AZ Alkmaar last summer, also has 10 caps and four goals for the Netherlands to his name.



His present contract with Tottenham runs until the summer of 2020.

