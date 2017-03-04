We Had Hard Words After Leicester – Jurgen Klopp On Bouncing Back Against Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his squad exchanged hard words following their 3-1 defeat at Leicester City on Monday night, which allowed the Reds to bounce back and beat Arsenal by the same scoreline this evening.



The Reds came out of the blocks quickly at Anfield and went ahead in just the ninth minute when Roberto Firmino finished at the far post.











Klopp's men were enjoying the better of the proceedings and grabbed a second in the 40th minute via a powerful Sadio Mane strike, which was a killer blow in the context of the match.



Arsenal brought Alexis Sanchez on off the bench at half time and he set up Danny Welbeck to pull one back for the Gunners in the 57th minute.





Arsene Wenger's men pushed for an equaliser, but Liverpool finished them off when Georginio Wijnaldum scored in injury time.

Liverpool moved back into the top four and Klopp was delighted, explaining that his men were determined to bounce back from their debacle at the King Power Stadium.



"It was one of the best games we have played so far because the strength and the line-up of opponent", Klopp told the BBC.



"We did really well. We had hard words after the defeat at Leicester. We analysed it and that wasn't enjoyable.



"We had another opportunity and we took it today. It's the roller coaster of the Premier League. It's not always going up.



"What do you want to do learn first – be consistent or beat the best teams in the world?



"We all know what we did last week and how we played. It's not usual to come back like this. We know what we need to work on", the Liverpool boss added.

