06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/03/2017 - 12:58 GMT

Yes, It’s Good Time To Play Arsenal, Liverpool Legend Believes

 




Ronnie Whelan feels it is the right time for Liverpool to face Arsenal, following the Reds’ disappointing loss to Leicester City earlier in the week.

Jurgen Klopp’s team, who are up against the Gunners at Anfield this afternoon, were thrashed 3-1 by Leicester City on Monday.




Liverpool have fared well against the big teams this season, but have faltered time and again versus their less fancied opponents, with their result at the King Power Stadium against a struggling Leicester side bearing testimony to the fact.

While the Merseyside giants have beaten the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the present campaign, they have dropped points against Bournemouth, Burnley, Hull City and Swansea City amongst others.
 


And Whelan is of the opinion that it is a good time for Liverpool to face Arsenal, owing to his former side’s impressive record against the big clubs in the ongoing campaign.

“Considering what we have done throughout the season when we come up against the teams, we usually get a positive result”, he said on LFC TV, when asked if he thinks it is a good time for Liverpool to face Arsenal.

“Coming up against Arsenal or anybody in the top half of the league, yes, it is a good time.

“You can’t start throwing things around and pulling players out to fit in other players in now because we have done so well up to now with this coming off the back of bad results.

“So hopefully [we will do it] again on Saturday.”

Liverpool beat Arsenal 4-3 in the corresponding fixture at the Emirates Stadium in August.
 