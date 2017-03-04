You Could See In Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Eyes – Former Ajax Chief On “Unimaginable Drive”

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Ajax technical director Leo Beenhakker has explained that the Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a “pure winner” since he was young.



The Red Devils snapped up the veteran forward on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, and despite his advancing years, the 35-year-old has continued his goalscoring form in England.











Ibrahimovic has thus far netted 26 times in 38 games in all competitions for Manchester United; his brace in the 3-2 win over Southampton last weekend helped the club to lift the EFL Cup.



The Swede has won league titles the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, with the Champions League being the only notable absentee from his trophy cabinet.





And Beenhakker, who was the technical director of Ajax when Ibrahimovic joined the Eredivisie outfit from Malmo in 2001, stated that he always knew that the former Sweden international would go on to reach great heights.

“With Zlatan, you could see it in his eyes when he was young an almost unimaginable drive to be the best and to want to win everything”, Beenhakker told the Algemeen Dagblad.



“It was unique and it would be smart for me to say that I had predicted he would do incredibly well.



“That's the stuff you can never predict, but he was a pure winner, no doubt.”



Ibrahimovic’s present contract with Manchester United runs until this summer, but he has an option to extend his stay at Old Trafford for another season.

