Alexis Sanchez In Angry Exchange With Arsenal Team-Mates

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez had a bust-up with team-mates after leaving a training session midway through before his side's 3-1 loss at Liverpool on Saturday, it has been claimed.



Sanchez was surprisingly on the bench when Arsenal's team selection at Anfield was announced and although he was brought on at half time he could not help the Gunners avoid defeat.











Arsene Wenger claimed after the match that his decision not to start Sanchez was a tactical one, but now further spice has been added to the mix.



Indeed, according to the BBC, Sanchez left a training session midway through and then was involved in an angry exchange in the dressing room with his team-mates.





The claims raise the prospect that Wenger may have decided to drop Sanchez at Anfield due to the incident.

Sanchez has been cutting an unhappy figure at the Emirates Stadium in recent months as Arsenal fail to put in credible challenges in the Premier League and Champions League.



He is also yet to agree to sign a new contract with the club, with suggestions he is heading towards a summer transfer window exit.

