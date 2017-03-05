XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/03/2017 - 12:27 GMT

Are They Evertonians – Liverpool Legend Mocks Calls For Out-of-favour Reds Star To Return To Team

 




Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has mocked calls from some quarters for Alberto Moreno to be restored to the starting eleven at Anfield.

Moreno started the season as first choice left-back at Anfield, despite a series of mistake-ridden displays towards the end of the previous campaign.




The Spaniard again struggled and was targeted by opposition sides, something which led to Jurgen Klopp dropping him and putting midfielder James Milner in at left-back.

Recently there have been some calls for Moreno to again play, with some fans arguing a wing-back spot might be an idea for the former Sevilla man.
 


But Lawrenson has given the impression he wants Moreno nowhere near the side, mocking calls for him to be brought back by Klopp.

"I want to know who's calling for Alberto Moreno to be back in the team", Lawrenson said on LFC TV following the Reds' 3-1 win against Arsenal.

"I want their names and addresses.

"Are they Evertonians?"

Klopp had been expected to buy another left-back last summer, but surprisingly decided to keep faith with Moreno, a decision he later abandoned by putting Milner in the team.

The German had another chance to sign a specialist left-back in the January window, but again chose not to.
 