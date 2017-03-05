Are They Evertonians – Liverpool Legend Mocks Calls For Out-of-favour Reds Star To Return To Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has mocked calls from some quarters for Alberto Moreno to be restored to the starting eleven at Anfield.



Moreno started the season as first choice left-back at Anfield, despite a series of mistake-ridden displays towards the end of the previous campaign.











The Spaniard again struggled and was targeted by opposition sides, something which led to Jurgen Klopp dropping him and putting midfielder James Milner in at left-back.



Recently there have been some calls for Moreno to again play, with some fans arguing a wing-back spot might be an idea for the former Sevilla man.





But Lawrenson has given the impression he wants Moreno nowhere near the side, mocking calls for him to be brought back by Klopp.

"I want to know who's calling for Alberto Moreno to be back in the team", Lawrenson said on LFC TV following the Reds' 3-1 win against Arsenal.



"I want their names and addresses.



"Are they Evertonians?"



Klopp had been expected to buy another left-back last summer, but surprisingly decided to keep faith with Moreno, a decision he later abandoned by putting Milner in the team.



The German had another chance to sign a specialist left-back in the January window, but again chose not to.

