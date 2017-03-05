Arsenal Not Living Up To Promise Made To Fans Over Emirates Move Says Ray Houghton

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Ray Houghton believes the Arsenal fans were promised something which is not being delivered when the club swapped Highbury for the Emirates Stadium.



Arsenal fans felt that after a period of treading water at the Emirates Stadium the increased capacity would allow the club to slug it out with any side in world football in terms of player wages and transfer fees.











But the Gunners are not competing and could lose their world-class stars Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil this coming summer; the pair have yet to sign contract extensions.



Houghton, who watched Arsenal lose 3-1 away at Liverpool on Saturday, feels the club have not lived up to their end of the bargain.





The ex-Republic of Ireland international said on LFC TV: "The fans were promised the dream when they left Highbury for the Emirates that they were going to compete financially when it comes to transfer fees and players' wages – and that hasn't quite worked out.

"Then you have to question is that down to the manager or the board – what is going on at the club?" he added.



There is currently a question mark at Arsenal over whether Arsene Wenger will still be in charge of the club next season as his contract expires this coming summer.



The Gunners are presently sitting fifth in the Premier League and facing a battle to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football.

