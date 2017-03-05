XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/03/2017 - 22:43 GMT

Arsene Wenger Future Uncertainty Is Hurting Arsenal – Ray Houghton

 




Former Liverpool midfielder Ray Houghton believes the questions over Arsene Wenger's future at Arsenal are not helping the side's players.                   

Legendary Gunners boss Wenger is out of contract in the summer and the club have put a two-year deal on the table for the Frenchman to take his stay until 2019.




However, Wenger has yet to decide whether to put pen to paper amid severe criticism of Arsenal's performances this season and significant supporter unrest.

Houghton watched on as Liverpool put Arsenal to the sword at Anfield on Saturday, running out 3-1 winners and pushing the Gunners outside the top four in the Premier League.
 


Arsenal were 2-0 down by half time and although they fought back to 2-1 could not find an equaliser and then conceded again at the death.

Houghton said on LFC TV: "Well, it's typical of Arsenal [at Liverpool] over the last few years isn't it?

"They've got problems with the manager, the fans have been very unhappy with the way things have been going and maybe the lack of big name signings coming into the club.

"There seems to be a lot of money within Arsenal, but the manager is reluctant to spend it."

And the former Liverpool midfielder believes the lack of clarity over Wenger's future is having an adverse affect.

"There are question marks about whether he is going to stay and I don't think that helps the players", he added.
 